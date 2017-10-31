Police concerned for missing Lancaster woman

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a woman who has gone missing from home in Lancaster.

Cassandra Wilson, 25, was last seen at around 5.15pm on Monday at an address on Pathfinders Drive.

Officers think she may still be in Lancaster, although it is possible she may have left the area by train.

Cassandra is described as white, of slim build, around 5ft 2ins tall, with shoulder-length ginger hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms, a black hoodie and black trainers.

PC Derrick Murphy, of Lancaster Police, said: “We are extremely worried about Cassandra and would like to hear from anybody who has seen her, or knows where she may be.

“Similarly we would urge Cassandra herself – if she sees this appeal – to get in touch to let us know she is safe.”

Anybody with information should contact police on 101, quoting log number 1550 of October 30th.