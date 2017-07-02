Police clampdown over nuisance

Police are clamping down on anti-social behaviour in Eccleston, near Chorley.

A large group of teenagers was dispersed from The Millennium Green area on Saturday following numerous complaints of anti-social behaviour in the area,

It came after a member of the public expressed concern to patrolling officers that the group was being intimidating and chasing someone with a large stick.

A police spokesman said: “One of the youths was found in possession of a small quantity of what is believed to be cannabis and will be dealt with accordingly.

“We would kindly ask that parents/carers know exactly where and what their children are up to in the evenings and anybody witnessing anti-social behaviour is encouraged to report it to police.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101.