Police chased a vehicle that had made off from them at speed.

The pursuit of the white Land Rover Discovery started on Yeadon Way, South Shore, Blackpool, at around 3.20am today.

Police were unable to stop the vehicle and the chase started up again in Kirkham a short time later.

The police helicopter also took part in the pursuit.

The Land Rover, which was not stopped, was later reported stolen from Fourth Avenue, Blackpool.