Police car filmed driving through red light

Police are investigating after a fellow officer was filmed seemingly ignoring a red traffic light.

Video footage was captured of a police car apparently driving through the red light on Stanley Street, Preston, close to where a woman was pushing a pram across the road.

The car does not appear to be displaying blue lights or sounding a siren in the film, and community leaders have been left “appalled” by the incident.

Lancashire Police have confirmed that a probe has been launched into what happened, but would not comment further.

A spokesman for the force said: “We were made aware this morning (September 15) of the footage in question and our Professional Standards Department has now begun enquiries.

“It would not be appropriate to comment further until all the facts are established.”

Coun Drew Gale, who represents the town centre ward on Preston Council, said: “I’ve seen the video and I was absolutely appalled by it.

“I am hoping there was a specific reason, like a call-out or an emergency.

“I am horrified, even more so, by the fact a woman with a pram was crossing the road as the car went through.

“I look forward to the official response of his or her reason.

“We all make mistakes, and if that’s the case it is important to acknowledge and own up to those mistakes – nobody is above the law.

“Police get special dispensation when appropriate.

“What I want to know is whether that was an appropriate time, and if not he or she should be punished appropriately.”

Opinions on social media were divided after the footage emerged.

Matt Tracey said: “The police are still human! I’ve been through a crossing before and realised it was red when I was already through. Mistakes happen!”

Henry Garth replied: “This is true but if you were caught doing it you would face a fine and 3 points. Same rules apply for the police. They are not above the law.”

And Gemma Caithness said: “I’m sure most of us have missed a crossing on red or not stopped at a zebra because we didn’t see.

“We all make mistakes. You can see the officer brake once they realise. But to stop would have obstructed the crossing.”

The video was shared hundreds of times, and viewed by thousands of Facebook users.