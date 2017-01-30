Police arrest man in North Shore drugs bust

A man has been arrested in North Shore after he was found in possession of 19 wraps, say police.

The 19-year-old man from Manchester was arrested in the Gorton Street, Elizabeth area of North Shore on the 27 January.

A spokesperson for Blackpool police said in a post to their Facebook page: "As a result of numerous complaints regarding drug dealing in the Gorton Street/Elizabeth Street area of Blackpool over the last three days your Neighbourhood Policing Team have stepped up patrols in the area.

"Officers from the team have arrested a 19-year-old man from Manchester on suspicion of possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply after he was searched and found in possession of 19 wraps.

"We are aware of the negative impact of this activity and are acting as a direct result of your information."