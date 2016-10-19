Police appeal after boy, 13, is attacked for swearing

Police are appealing for information after a teenage cyclist was attacked by a man in Lancaster.

The 13-year-old boy was cycling on Lune Street towards the Millennium Bridge sometime between 1.30pm and 1.40pm on Sunday October 16.

As he continued across the bridge the teen fell from his bike and shouted an expletive.

While stood by his bike, a man walking with a young girl approached the teenager and grabbed him by the throat, telling him not to swear.

The suspect then walked off towards the St George’s Quay area. He is described as being in his early 40s with short dark hair. He was wearing a navy blue jacket. The young girl appeared to be under 10 years old.

A member of the public witnessed the incident and helped the victim before calling police.

Police are appealing for witnesses and are asking anyone who can assist with their enquiries to come forward.

PC Adam Jussub of Lancashire Police said: “This assault was an unprovoked attack on a 13-year-old boy.

“The suspect was with a young girl and the fact she was a witness to this violent attack is quite worrying.

“From CCTV enquiries there appear to be several people walking around on the bridge at the time of the incident and we believe would have seen the offender.

“If you recognise the man described or saw the assault, please get in touch with police.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference WB1608422.

Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.