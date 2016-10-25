PNE unveil plans for state-of-the-art training complex - and public park

Preston North End has unveiled its vision of a training complex fit for the Premier League.

And alongside it the club intends to gift the city its first public park in more than 100 years.

Plans for the new state-of-the-art training base, earmarked for land currently used by Ingol Golf Club, will be opened for public consultation at an open day at the beginning of November.

It will occupy a 172-acre site which will also include the new landscaped public open space - larger than Avenham Park - and a residential development.

The club’s chief executive, John Kay, said: “We are very excited about the plans for our new training facility and the public benefit that will be derived from the overall scheme.”

“It is important that as many members of the public as possible get the opportunity to see these plans.

“It is important that we take all views into account and these public events will allow as many people as possible to put forward their comments.”