PNE training ground bid fails to clear planning hurdle

Preston North End's ambitious bid to build a new training ground have been thrown into doubt after a planning knock-back.

Councillors refused an outline application for the Ingol Golf Club site, which includes housing developments and a public park, over concerns it would create urban sprawl.

However, a separate application on the specifics of the training ground itself, gained planning approval despite a split vote.

It is understood the overall plan will not be possible without approval of both applications, therefore a cloud of doubt hovers over the club's multi-million pound bid.

The planning meeting was delayed on Thursday afternoon as officers were sent out to find extra chairs with around 80 residents packed into the public gallery area.

The vote to oppose the outline plans was greeted with a round of applause but will be a bitter blow for the Championship club.

The committee considered two applications relating to the overall plan. The first was for outline planning permission for the site, the second specifically seeking approval for the training facilities and a new access road from Walker Lane.

The Championship's representatives had requested the applications were heard concurrently as it was their intention for the site to be ready in time for the 2018/19 season.

In order for this timescale to be met, construction would need to start in August of this year, according to planning documents.

