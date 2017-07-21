PNE star's family feel impact of Greek earthquake

A Preston North End star has spoken of his relief that his family is safe after feeling the effects of a deadly earthquake.

Two people have lost their lives and more than 120 injured after a 6.7 magnitude quake struck south of the Turkish city of Bodrum and east of the Greek Island of Kos on Friday morning.

Preston North End player Paul Gallagher with his wife Hayley and their children Madison, Ava and Rocco

Paul Gallagher's wife, Hayley, and their two daughters are holidaying in Rhodes, another Greek island, and reported their hotel shaking during the night.

Paul said: "I was asleep (when it happened), I woke up to messages from my wife saying they had felt the effects. They've gone out there for a good time, it's not what you expect and it does shock you.

"I've spoken to them today and they're okay, they feel better now but it's scary.

"It's devastating what's happened and to hear that people have lost their lives."

Boats washed up on shore in Turkey in the aftermath of the earthquake

Paul and his son have remained in the UK while the midfielder is in the middle of pre-season training.

Hayley said: "It was terrifying, I thought I was dreaming but it lasted a good 10 seconds. The whole hotel was talking about it this morning, all the pictures on my wall and the blinds were swinging.

"One man said he was enjoying a drink on his balcony and there were waves in the swimming pool. People in Kos must be terrified."

Buildings on Kos, across the Aegean Sea from Rhodes, were damaged by the tremors, which prompted a small tsunami, flooding parts of the island.

Tourists had to flee their hotel rooms when the quake hit at around 1.30am, and experienced aftershocks throughout the night.

