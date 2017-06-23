PNE re-submits training ground plan

Preston North End has re-submitted its training ground masterplan with an increased offer of public open space.

The club's original bid - including up to 450 houses, the state-of-the-art training ground and public park offering - was rejected by the council's planning committee earlier this month.

Club representatives have amended the plans and will have a second bid at gaining planning approval.

It has removed one of the housing development sites and added and replaced it with a further plot of public open space.

Documents submitted to the town hall read: "This re-submission has now removed (a section) from the residential element of the site, replacing it with further public open space (approximately one hectare)."

The controversial planning decision had caused a significant backlash and a fans' petition was launched.

