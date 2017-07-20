PNE planning meeting tickets 'sold out'

Tickets for the hotly anticipated planning meeting for Preston North End's re-submitted training ground bid have sold out in under 90 minutes.

Council bosses had moved the meeting to the Guild Hall due to the heightened interest in the plans.

And in an unprecedented step, the proceedings were made a ticket-only event with 140 available.

They became available to reserve at 10am on Thursday and the allocation had been taken up by 11.10am, the city council has confirmed.

The contentious application - which includes housing developments, open public land and the training ground - was rejected by the planning committee in June.

But the Championship club has re-submitted a modified version, replacing one of the housing plots with more public open space on the site of Ingol Golf Club.

The initial meeting was delayed as council officers sought extra chairs with the public seating area in one of the town hall’s conference rooms reaching capacity.

The planning committee meeting will take place on August 10 in the Guild Hall's exhibition hall.

A waiting list facility is now available should any tickets become available, visit here

Related articles:

PNE meeting to be ticket only event at Guild Hall

Training ground bid fails to clear planning hurdle

PNE re-submits training ground plan

PNE decision dominates council meeting

Venue change considered due to PNE bid