Plenty of fun and frolics at festive night out meant just for the ladies

Dobbies Garden Centre’s Christmas party season was in full swing with its annual ladies’ night.

The fun-filled evening included sampling, demonstrations, complimentary treatments and Christmas shopping, providing the ladies of Preston with everything they need to start the festivities in style.

Staff at Dobbies Garden Centre, Hannah Timlin and Heather Anderson, enjoy festive fun

Guests enjoyed a glass of fizz and canapes, as well as live music.

From making Christmas cocktails and party food, to advice on caring for a real tree from the plant experts, guests learned insider tips and tricks to make the most of the festive season.

The event raised £1,267 for its charity partner Teenage Cancer Trust.

So far, Dobbies’s partnership with the trust has raised a total of £126,412 across its 34 UK stores.

Guests having fun at Dobbies Garden Centre

John Butcher, general manager at Dobbies Preston, said: “Ladies night is always great fun and officially kicks off the festive season in style.

“It’s always a hit with our customers who come along not only to pamper themselves, but also to support our Christmas charity partner, this year the fantastic Teenage Cancer Trust.

“Our customers in Preston are always very generous and love the chance to give back to charity.

“The money raised at ladies night will go a long way to help this amazing charity make a real difference and we’re incredibly proud of our staff and customers for their support.”

Rudolph has fun with fund-raisers at Dobbies Garden Centre

“Our ladies nights are a great excuse to catch up with friends and enjoy a glass of fizz and some delicious canapes and a host of pamper sessions and beauty treatment.

Linda Noon, head of fund-raising at Teenage Cancer Trust, said: “Our Christmas partnership has been a huge success so far and we can’t thank Dobbies customers enough for all their kind donations.

“Christmas is a time for giving and customers at the Preston store did not disappoint.

“We’ve made great progress in making sure that young people with cancer have the best treatment, care and support.

“However, right now, for every young person Teenage Cancer Trust is able to reach, there’s another we can’t.

“Together, we are changing that. Every penny raised will make the vital work of Teenage Cancer Trust possible – we’re hugely grateful to Dobbies staff and their customers for their support.”

n For more information about Dobbies Ladies Night, visit www.dobbies.com/events/upcoming-events/ladies-night/.