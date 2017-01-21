Plea to help find missing Preston woman Virginia Jayne Moss

A 32 year old woman from Preston has been missing since yesterday morning.

Virginia Jayne Moss was last seen by a relative at her home address in Westfield Drive at around 10am.

She was due to leave for work but did not show up and she has not returned home.

Police are concerned for her welfare and would urge anyone with information about where she is to contact them.

Police constable Richard Kemp from Preston Police said: “We, along with Virginia’s family and friends, are very concerned for her wellbeing.

“If you think you have seen her or you know of her whereabouts, please contact us as soon as possible.”

Virginia is described as white, 5ft 10ins, with shoulder length blonde hair and blue eyes. She also has a tattoo of a bee on her ankle.

She was last seen wearing a long khaki jacket, black skinny jeans, black pumps and a black cross body bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident reference LC-20170120-1466.