Playtime brings lots of fun to the park

Hundreds of children and their families are expected to descend on Astley Park for the annual Playtime In The Park.

There will be free activities from 11am to 3pm on Wednesday August 31, aimed at young families with children aged under 11, including amusement rides, arts and crafts, donkey rides, giant games, shows, teddy bears picnic and much more.

The event is hosted by Chorley Council in partnership with Home Start and Chorley children’s centres.

An organiser said: “Last year over 1,000 people attended this Fun Day and with the gorgeous weather we are having at the moment, it might be even more this year!”

The event is free to attend though there will be a charge for rides and some activities.