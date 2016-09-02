Playing hard to get... and celebrating 60 years of marriage

Absence made the heart grow fonder as one couple who are celebrating their diamond anniversary can prove.

Dereck and Marjorie Lewin, knew each other at a distance as they had grown up in the same neighbourhood, in adjacent roads off West View, in Preston.

They both attended St Joseph’s RC school, in different years.

Although he had his eye on another girl, it was when Marjorie, now 81, was on holiday for two weeks that he realised she was the one for him.

On her return, Dereck, now 84, began to woo her and they began dating as teenagers.

They married several years later, in 1956, at St Joseph’s RC Church, in Preston.

They moved to Walton-le-Dale, where they still remain. They have two children, Susan and Janet, and four grandchildren, Jack, Sarah, Beth and Michael.

The couple, known more affectionately as Dek and Marj, enjoyed a meal with family at The Old School House restaurant in Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands.