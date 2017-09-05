Plans for holiday lets at The Barn at Scorton

Have your say

Scorton’s presence as a local tourist spot could be given a boost if plans for new holiday flats are approved.

Scorton’s presence as a local tourist spot could be given a boost if plans for new holiday flats are approved.

Neil Anderton, owner of The Barn at Scorton, has applied for permission to Wyre Borough Council to convert existing outbuildings to five self-catering apartments.

The plans were submitted earlier last month and the committee is now looking into the scheme.

The Barn at Scorton, in The Square, is already a thriving commodity in the village, housing a garden centre, tea room, gift shop, bar and restaurant.

Neil, 43, who owns the site with wife Beverley, said: “We plan to convert some of the redundant farm buildings we have on the car park for holiday lets.

“We are in a good spot for visitors to go to the Trough of Bowland.

“We are a really good base if people want to stay in Scorton.

“We did consider using the space for retail outlets but we though this would bring a different aspect to the business.

“It is an exciting new venture for us and we are hopeful it will be passed.

“The holiday lets will be good for Scorton as it will bring more enjoyment and more tourism.

“They will be another facility for visitors to use when they come here.”

The planning application, created by the agent, ML Planning Ltd, stated: “The application seeks full permission to convert an existing building and provide approximately 212 square metre of floor space for holiday use.

“The re-use of an existing building will ensure there are no detrimental visual impacts.

“The proposed development is a logical step for the business, creating an additional avenue for revenue whilst attracting more visitors to the area.

“The Barn is a popular destination for functions, and the approved wedding venue at Wyresdale Park close to the application site means there will be increased demand for overnight accommodation in the area.”