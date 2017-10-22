Places for People Good Neighbour Awards

A Lancashire duo have been recognised at a national awards ceremony, for their commitment to supporting ex-servicemen.

David East and Derek Alond of Ferrier Court, Blackburn were nominated for a Good Neighbour Award for their dedication to setting up the Veterans Breakfast Club – an initiative aimed at reintegrating ex-servicemen back into the community.

Former members of the army, David and Derek were invited to the annual awards event hosted by property and leisure management, development and regeneration company, Places for People, which has a site in Bamber Bridge.

David East said: “It’s an absolute honour. It was a complete surprise to be nominated for a Good Neighbour Award. Coming from an armed forces background, you don’t expect any kind of recognition for what you do - you just get on and do it.

“I feel very proud to be part of this event and hear such humbling stories from across the country. It makes you proud to be part of society.”

David and Derek were among 40 Places for People customers to receive a Good Neighbour Award. A further nine Lancastrians being presented with trophies.