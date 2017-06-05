Placebo announce Blackpool Empress Ballroom date

Rock idols Placebo are to play Blackpool’s Empress Ballroom, it has been announced.

The London-based trio, formed back in 1994, is best known for a range of songs such as Bitter End, Pure Morning, Nancy Boy, This Picture, Special K and Meds.

The band is made up of founding members Brian Molko and Stefan Olsdal and drummer Steve Hewitt.

They will play the Empress Ballroom on Wednesday October 11.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday.

Placebo are known for their androgynous image and musical content. To date, they have released seven studio albums, all of which have reached the top 20 in the United Kingdom, and have sold around 11 million records worldwide.