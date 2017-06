Morecambe, Lancaster and Carnforth began celebrations early in flag raising ceremonies at the town halls ahead of Armed Forces Day on Saturday June 24.

Veterans, serving personnel, residents, cadets and school children gathered at Morecambe and Lancaster Town Hall for the ceremony and parade.

Veterans, VIPs and schoolchildren take part in a flag raising ceremony for Armed Forces Week at Morecambe Town Hall

Here are some pictures our photographer, Daniel Martino, took of the ceremony on Monday.