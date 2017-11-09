Photo sparked love for couple

After seeing a picture of Sophie Wareing online through a mutual friend, Craig Dempsey knew she was the one he was going to marry.

Craig and Sophie Dempsey who were married at Farington Lodge, Leyland.

Knowing he needed to meet her, Craig proceeded to send a message simply saying: ‘I want to marry your friend!’

When introduced to each other the couple immediately hit it off, and bought a house together a year later in their hometown of Chorley.

One year later Craig, 34, proposed to Sophie, 27, whilst dining at a restaurant during a holiday in Barbados.

The couple wed on September 9 at Farington Lodge in Leyland, before continuing their reception at the venue.

Craig, a technical manager for his family’s company, had planned to surprise Sophie whilst getting ready for her big day.

“On the morning of the wedding Craig surprised me with a commissioned portrait of our cat Gandhi painted by Nick Zanella,” said Sophie.

“Everyone thought he was crazy getting me this but it was a huge success and hangs on the wall in our hallway!”

The day was made even more poignant when the couple headed outside after the ceremony to release ten live white butterflies in memory of Sophie’s late grandmother, who tragically died from gastric cancer in 2011.

She added: “It was a little too cold for the butterflies and unfortunately it took them quite a long time to wake up and fly.”

The couple are over the moon with their big day, crediting the venue.

Craig said: “What a brilliant day - Farington lodge are the ultimate professionals in the wedding business!”

Sophie, who is a pallative care specialist nurse added, “It was such a fun and relaxed day made truly amazing by all our family and friends!”

The newleyweds will honeymoon in the South of France, planning six days in the French Riviera and six nights in the Provence.