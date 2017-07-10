PHOTO SLIDESHOW: Morecambe Music Festival

Can you spot yourself in our slideshow of photos from the Morecambe Music Festival?

Photos by Mike Jackson, Jess Cumming and Greg Lambert.

MORECAMBE MUSIC FESTIVAL: People enjoying music in the sun in the Morecambe Hotel beer garden. Photo by Mike Jackson.

For more reaction to Saturday’s event see our story HERE.

Also to re-live an amazing day in Morecambe see our Facebook page HERE for videos from the venues.