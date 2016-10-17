Photo slideshow: Lancaster Music Festival

Lancaster became an urban Glastonbury as people travelled from all over the world to the city’s annual music festival.

There was a party atmosphere as hundreds of exciting performances delighted crowds at varied venues everywhere from Lancaster Castle to a second hand bookshop.

Leo Harris and The Bray Katz perform in the Penny Bank Pub for the Lancaster Music Festival.

The festival, now in its eighth year, earned praise from all quarters.

One of the main venues was inside the medieval castle, which was transformed into a mini festival site with a large music stage, a packed standing room crowd area, and beer and hog roast stands.

Pubs all over the city were heaving as they put on a programme of music from across the world, with gigs running from Wednesday night well into Monday.

Sun Square, Market Square, Dalton Square and The Judges Lodgings were among the places hosting a huge range of genres and styles of music.