Phoenix Nights star lines up show

Phoenix Nights star Archie Kelly will be taking to the stage at the Platform in Morecambe on Friday September 30 for a night of stand-up comedy.

Archie is best known for his comic portrayal of Kenny Dalglish Senior in the award-winning Phoenix Nights, but he is also an accomplished live performer.

Following his early career as a lead singer at the Ritz in Manchester and the Grafton Rooms in Liverpool, he formed the duo Jack to Jack and then went on to perform as a singer/comedian on the Northern club scene for 15 years.

Archie went on to become a headline act in most of the well-known clubs such as The Comedy Store in Manchester. He also did a successful national stand-up tour, Jumping on the Bandwagon, along with other members of the Phoenix Night’s cast.

He will be joined by John Lebbon, who is also hosting the evening, Sam Harland and Stephen Cookson.

Tickets, priced at £10, are available online at www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform, or from the box office on 01524 582803