Penwortham’s Sir Tom Finney pub set to reopen

A Penwortham pub is set to reopen its doors with a new landlord at the helm.

The Sir Tom Finney shut for the fourth time in 15 months in May this year.

Owners Enterprise Inns confirmed at the time it was searching for a new publican.

Now the pub is set to reopen under new landlord Antony Anderson.

It is marketing manager Antony’s first pub.

Antony, of Preston, said today that the team was working towards an official opening around the August Bank Holiday weekend.

He said: “We have only just got the keys and we are tidying the place up and getting it ready to reopen.

“We have plans for the future and it should be a good opening party.”

The pub, on the junction of Central Drive and Birch Avenue, opened in March 1975.

In February last year it mysteriously closed, only to reopen a couple of days later.

The landlord then left in early March, replaced by Martyn Driscoll and Liam Mills who left the Anchor at Hutton.

They stayed for four months.