Penwortham man raises almost £1,000 for Heartbeat

The team, Vicki Moretti, Dave Heaton, Bev Winnemore, Sarah Graziani, Steve Apps, John Mears, Dhamesh Mali and youngest member of the team at only 11 years old Ben Winnemore

A dad who had a triple heart bypass has helped to raise more than £1,000 for various charities by cycling 170 miles.

Dharmesh Mali, of Penwortham, organised a team of colleagues from IBM in Fulwood, to take part on the Way of the Roses challenge - a bike ride from Morecambe to Bridlington.

The team has raised £1,700 for a variety of charities, with £910 going towards Heartbeat, the North West Cardiac Rehabilitation Centre based in Preston.

The 51-year-old who has two children, said: “This group of cyclists has done a number of coast to coast rides over the years for some amazing causes - Leukemia Research, Help the Heroes and Cystic Fibrosis. Each charity has had a direct impact on someone in our group or very close to it.
“This time is no different, as three years ago I had a triple heart bypass and I don’t think that I could have recovered without the support of my family and friends, but equally the local charity Heartbeat which provides me and 800 other people, cardiac rehabilitation on a weekly basis in Preston and across Lancashire.

“Heartbeat is solely funded by its own fund-raising activities and the generous donations of its supporters which is why I have chosen to undertake this challenge and raise the much needed funds for them.”

Lisa Riding, Heartbeat fund-raiser, said: “We would like to thank Dharmesh and all the members of the team for taking part is this huge challenge in aid of Heartbeat. They raised an outstanding £1,700 which will go to a variety of charities.”

To donate visit http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Dharmesh-Mali.

The money raised will go towards the on-going work provided to local people that require heart rehabilitation by providing an exercise-based cardiac rehabilitation programme, fully supervised by trained instructors, to those recovering from heart attack, surgery or stroke and supports those at risk of developing these conditions.