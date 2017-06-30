Penwortham man raises almost £1,000 for Heartbeat

A dad who had a triple heart bypass has helped to raise more than £1,000 for various charities by cycling 170 miles.

Dharmesh Mali, of Penwortham, organised a team of colleagues from IBM in Fulwood, to take part on the Way of the Roses challenge - a bike ride from Morecambe to Bridlington.

The team has raised £1,700 for a variety of charities, with £910 going towards Heartbeat, the North West Cardiac Rehabilitation Centre based in Preston.

The 51-year-old who has two children, said: “This group of cyclists has done a number of coast to coast rides over the years for some amazing causes - Leukemia Research, Help the Heroes and Cystic Fibrosis. Each charity has had a direct impact on someone in our group or very close to it.

“This time is no different, as three years ago I had a triple heart bypass and I don’t think that I could have recovered without the support of my family and friends, but equally the local charity Heartbeat which provides me and 800 other people, cardiac rehabilitation on a weekly basis in Preston and across Lancashire.

“Heartbeat is solely funded by its own fund-raising activities and the generous donations of its supporters which is why I have chosen to undertake this challenge and raise the much needed funds for them.”

Lisa Riding, Heartbeat fund-raiser, said: “We would like to thank Dharmesh and all the members of the team for taking part is this huge challenge in aid of Heartbeat. They raised an outstanding £1,700 which will go to a variety of charities.”

To donate visit http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Dharmesh-Mali.

The money raised will go towards the on-going work provided to local people that require heart rehabilitation by providing an exercise-based cardiac rehabilitation programme, fully supervised by trained instructors, to those recovering from heart attack, surgery or stroke and supports those at risk of developing these conditions.