Penwortham Booths gets behind Lancashire Cat Rescue

Staff at a supermarket are showing their support for an employee who has been tirelessly raising funds to help injured and defenceless animals in Lancashire.

Booths Penwortham employee Brian Lomax has been an advocate for Lancashire Cat Rescue ever since his wife Christine founded the charity in 1994, and this year has seen his colleagues rally behind him to raise more than £1,500.

Brian, who completed the London Marathon as one of his fund-raising initiatives, hopes that by spreading awareness of the charity he can help save even more vulnerable felines.

The 62-year-old said: “This is a cause which has been incredibly close to Christine’s heart for years. We take part in fairs and car boot sales throughout each year to raise money, but I wanted to do something extra this year and the London marathon seemed like the perfect fit.

“I’m so proud to have been able to raise as much money as I did, and it felt great to have the support of my entire team at Booths. As well as donating money themselves, they’ve also popped donation boxes throughout the store for any customers who might wish to contribute. Christine has been overjoyed with the amount raised, and the money is going a long way to save hundreds of cats and kittens from danger.”

Matt Welsh, store manager at Booths Penwortham, said: “Brian is such a valued member of our team, so it was no surprise to me when his colleagues did whatever they could to support Lancashire Cat Rescue. Christine does such incredible work for these defenceless animals, and it’s always a pleasure to know we can show our support in any way.”

Lancashire Cat Rescue which relies entirely on donations, aims to rescue and rehome stray, injured, sick or unwanted cats and kittens across the county.

