Pensioner dies in hospital after ‘freak’ car accident

A pensioner died after being run over by her own car in what has been described as a ‘freak accident’.

The 77-year-old was fatally wounded outside her bungalow and died of her injuries at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Spray paint marked where the silver Peugeot 206 was found blocking the road

Neighbours yesterday described the Scot, who we have chosen not to name as some relatives had yet to be informed yesterday, as a ‘lovely lady’, and spoke of their shock at what happened outside their Ryburn Avenue homes on Thursday evening.

Next-door neighbour and mum-of-five Frankie Marsh said she was friendly, adding: “She used to knock on my house to see how the kids were, and to bring sweets for them.”

Emergency services were called to the small street, which runs parallel to Waterloo Road in Marton, after the woman was seen lying on the pavement at around 6.10pm.

Nearby, blocking the road, was her silver convertible Peugeot 206, sideways and stationary.

She was a really nice lady. It is really sad.

Residents rushed to help before paramedics – who arrived at 6.15pm, five minutes after being called – treated the OAP for ‘serious’ chest injuries, police said.

She was taken to hospital, where medics were unable to save her. She died shortly after arriving, a spokesman added.

Officers were initially worried the woman, who lived alone, may have been the victim of a hit-and-run, but now believe the collision was an horrific accident.

Investigators are working on the theory she leaned into the car through an open door before turning on the ignition.

The vehicle then lurched backwards, knocking her to the ground and running her over, it is feared.

The alarm was raised by a woman who was visiting her parent’s home in the street, and who also shouted for her mum to help.

One neighbour said he saw the lady being helped in an ambulance by paramedics, and said: “Her car was sideways in the road. The door was open.”

Another added: “I don’t think anybody saw it happen. She was a really nice lady. I didn’t see her much because I think she was staying with her sister. It’s really sad. ”

Ms Marsh said she arrived home to find the street cordoned off by police.

“I parked on the corner and I spoke to one of the officers and explained I live next door,” she said.

“Everybody knew it was critical because they said it was not looking good. It was just a freak accident.”

The 32-year-old said the woman had been staying with her sister following the death of her son last year, which she said had left her ‘heartbroken’, popping home occasionally.

She added: “She really was a lovely lady.”

The Peugeot was seen being taken from the scene on the back of a Macadams recovery lorry at around 9pm, after accident investigation work had been carried out by specialists.

Four red marks spray-painted on the ground were still visible yesterday, indicating where the car had been found close to the lady’s bungalow.

A yellow sign urging those who saw the accident to contact police had also been fastened to a nearby lamppost.

The woman’s tearful niece, who visited the scene alongside a family friend who was carrying flowers, was too upset to talk.

She asked The Gazette not to publish her aunt’s name until her extended family had been made aware of the tragedy.

Calling on witnesses to come forward, Sgt Lee Campbell from the Road Policing Unit said: “This was a tragic incident involving the death of a woman, and I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened to contact us.”

Those with information can call police on 101, quoting log number 1150 of Thursday, June 8.