Pedestrian in serious crash in Preston

A pedestrian was involved in a serious crash with the driver of a car in Preston this afternoon.
Part of the A59 Ringway, near Preston Combined Court Centre, is closed.
Police and paramedics are at the scene.
A spokesman for Lancashire Constabulary said: “We got a call just after 1pm to a serious crash where a pedestrian was involved in a collision with a car on Ringway.
“The Ambulance is en route to the hospital.”
More to follow.
