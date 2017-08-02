Pedestrian in serious crash in Preston

Have your say

A pedestrian was involved in a serious crash with the driver of a car in Preston this afternoon.

Part of the A59 Ringway, near Preston Combined Court Centre, is closed.

Police and paramedics are at the scene.

A spokesman for Lancashire Constabulary said: “We got a call just after 1pm to a serious crash where a pedestrian was involved in a collision with a car on Ringway.

“The Ambulance is en route to the hospital.”

More to follow.