PCSO's touching gesture as boy remains in hospital

A police community support officer (PCSO) who was off duty when a seven-year-old was hit by a car has delivered a balloon and card to his home.

PSCO Barbara Gornall visited the youngster's city home earlier today, as he continues to recover at the specialist Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Merseyside, her colleague PSCO Stephen Connolly said.

The boy was hurt when he 'stepped out in front of a car' in Queen Street, Preston, at around 4pm last Saturday, a spokesman for Lancashire Police said previously.

The accident initially saw him taken to Royal Preston Hospital as the road was closed for investigation work.

PSCO Gornall has worked her Avenham and Frenchwood beat for around a decade and has known the child since he was a baby, PCSO Connolly said.

"She is a very caring individual and cares a lot about her area and the residents in it," he added.

The card and balloon was also described by Preston Police on Twitter as a 'random act of kindness'.