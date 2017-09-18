Parties unite with get well messages

County councillors united this week in sending get well wishes to their colleague County Coun Tony Jones following his collapse at an extraordinary council meeting last Friday.

It is understood the councillor is now recovering at Blackpool’s Victoria Hospital.

Thanks have also been given to the first aid volunteers who treated him until medical services arrived.

Jo Turton, chief executive of Lancashire County Council, said: “Coun Jones received prompt first aid in the council chamber and was taken to hospital for treatment. I’d like to thank councillors and members of staff for their swift action and send best wishes to Coun Jones and his family on behalf of the county council. I understand that Coun Jones’s condition stabilised over the weekend and we hope that he continues to make good progress towards recovery.

Coun Jones, who represents Morecambe North, is the longest-serving member of the council and recently left the Conservative group. He was first elected in 1985.

County Coun Geoff Driver, council leader and leader of the ruling Conservative group, said: “I was really sorry to see what happened and very pleased he’s responding to treatment. I wish him a full and speedy recovery. I can speak personally and on behalf of the Conservative group.”

Meanwhile County Coun Azhar Ali, leader of the Labour group said: “We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him around county hall again”