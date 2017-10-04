Part of Preston railway station evacuated

A train was evacuated at Preston railway station after a suspicious item was found on board, say British Transport Police.

Police were called to the station on Wednesday, October 4 following the report.

The train and platform were partially evacuated by Virgin train staff.

The suspicious item, which was found to be a water bottle, was later deemed to be safe.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "We responded to reports of a suspicious item on board a train at Preston.

"As a precaution, Virgin train staff conducted a partial evacuation of the train and platform.

"A suspicious item was found in the toilets of a Virgin train.

"Upon closer inspection the item (a water bottle) was declared safe."