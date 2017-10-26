Pair give special role to children

Family and friends pulled out all the stops to make sure Adele Bamber and Simon Thomson had a wedding day to remember.

The Coppull couple tied the knot on August 11 at Euxton CE Church followed by photos in Astley Park and then a reception at The Barn at Charnock Farm.

Simon and Adele Thomas

They had met online and their first date was in Southport where they discovered they both studied at Aberystwyth University in 1998 but had never met.

Following the birth of their two daughters Elsa and Iris, Simon proposed on a Portuguese beach in a heart shaped hole that Adele had dug out in the sand for the chldren.

As Adele is a teacher, they wanted to get married at the church attached to the school – the children from school even sang during the signing of the register.

Following the ceremony, Simon, a policy compliance manager and Adele and their immediate family headed off to Astley Park with photographer Heather to have some photos taken.

Adele said: “On the way to Charnock farm, Heather pulled over at a building site and to the bemused looks of the builders, we had some shots taken against their bright yellow Portacabins.

“You can’t tell we were right by the toilets and stood on rubble! All that we were missing were hard hats.”

Simon’s cousin Rose Miller hand made Adele’s dress based on a design she had seen online. She also made the bridesmaid dresses, bow ties for the pageboys and added sashes and extra netting to the flower girl's dresses.

“My dress was absolutely perfect, it even had pockets which were very useful for tissues.

“Having a bespoke dress made by a family member was so special, I felt extremely lucky Rose was able to make the dresses.”

They opted for a pork pie and cheese wedding cake instead of a traditional

sweet cake and enjoyed Portuguese vinho verde for arrival drinks and for the toast.

“It was all just perfect,” said Adele.