Painting the town pink was the order of the fund-raising night

These fund-raisers decided against painting the town red, opting for a cute rosy colour instead.

As part of Paint Penwortham Pink, local residents held a Pink Party at St Teresa’s Club to celebrate their mammoth fund-raising efforts for Breast Cancer Now charity,

Guests dress in pink fancy dress for the Paint Penwortham Pink party

Guests had fun donning pink wigs, feather boas and hats posing for daft photos in the booth.

The fund-raising group’s efforts throughout the year raised £13,400, which will go towards research and treatment for breast cancer.

Linda Baldwin, chairman of Penwortham Town Breast Cancer Now, says: “We have been busy collecting in all the monies from the shops, businesses, local schools, Aquability swimming school, KTB choir, cubs and scouts and the local community people who got involved in Paint Penwortham Pink 2016.

“We are pleased to announce that the final amount raised for 2016 is a whopping £13,400.

“What a fantastic achievement.

“We would like to thank everyone who got involved hour generosity has been amazing.

“As a group, we have now raised £26,900 over the two years we have been together Painting Penwortham Pink for which we are really proud and thank everyone who has supported us.

“The money raised will enable Breast Cancer Now to fund vital and much needed ground breaking research projects.”

As the Penwortham community rallied together to stand up to cancer, Penwortham Girls’ High pupil Charlotte Hamer worked tirelessly throughout the October and raised £1,700 through the sale of badges, organising a wear it pink day, cake selling and various other activities in the school.

She was supported by her fellow pupils and staff, especially her form tutor Heather McKeown.

Other activities in the town included a best dressed shop window competition, where businesses were decorated with pink bras, balloons and banners; plus raffles; cake and biscuit sales; sweeps and wine tasting.

Breast Cancer Now’s ambition is that by 2050, no one who develops breast cancer will die from it.

Its research is being focused on four key areas – risk and prevention, early detection and diagnosis, treatment and secondary breast cancer.

n To read more about what the charity visit www.breastcancernow.org/breast-cancer-research.