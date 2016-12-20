Unions say humbug to us all

Is there a dastardly conspiracy emerging designed to rob thousands of people of joy at Christmas and replace it with misery and frustration?

One is compelled to this view because of the multiplicity of trade union activities over the festive period, which appears to cock a snook at any idea of peace and goodwill and indeed, renounces it.

We have the now-notorious strike on Southern railway, which could spread elsewhere. We have British Airways cabin crews going on strike, and action by Virgin Atlantic staff, plus disruption by baggage handlers which threatens to be widespread through British airports, and a walk-out by Post Office workers.

All of which could destroy Christmas travelling and other plans. It is understandable that the Government is reluctant to enter the fray – but how can it stand idly by while all this industrial mayhem – creating massive damage to the economy, among other things – is going on all around them?

Surely the time has now arrived for ministers to devise some tough legislation to protect innocent people from being bullied in this way.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling and others should pause for a while from their Christmas celebrations, and get down to the drawing board without delay.

- EU grandees gave Theresa May the cold shoulder at the recent summit in Brussels, as well as excluding her from a key meeting relating to Brexit. This behaviour was insolent, infantile and a public disgrace – the action, as one correspondent put it, of bully boys.

The fact the referendum in Britain went the wrong way, as far as they are concerned, is certainly no excuse for behaving like vengeful schoolboys.

On top of that unsavoury episode, there is talk they will at some stage be demanding £50bn from Britain.

I hope that eventually common sense will prevail, but if it does not, I trust the British Government will tell them to take a running jump.

They certainly want their pound of flesh – and much more besides.