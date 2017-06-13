Has Theresa May had her day?

Theresa May achieved the seemingly impossible political feat on June 8: she both won and lost the general election in a single go.

How on earth can she or the Tories survive with a minority Government (controversially including some Democratic Unionists, pictured) with a rampant Labour Party and scores of angry Conservative MPs saying she should go? She is not so much a lame duck as a dying duck in political terms.

Her constant repetition of moronic mantra like “strong and stable Government” and “coalition of chaos” began to grate after the first 200 times. And there was too much “me, me, me” about her campaign, which people did not like. She also angered pensioners – a fatal move.

And why can’t politicians follow their own instincts about running the campaign, rather than employing expensive “experts” who proved worse than useless?

It is easy to talk with the advantage of hindsight, but May made a reckless, if bold, decision to call an election, which was unnecessary and catastrophic. She ended up with her face spattered with egg and the Tory Party on its knees.

Who might succeed her? Ruth Davidson, the Scottish Tory leader, is a possibility, but a Westminster seat would have to be found for her. There is the inevitable Boris Johnson, or Home Secretary Amber Rudd, although her majority at Hastings and Rye is too small to risk.

Theresa May looked strong and resolute when she called the fateful election. Now she is a diminished figure, a humiliated political wreck.

- Those who say Labour really won the election are simply wrong. They secured substantially fewer seats than the Conservatives, although Jeremy Corbyn – to the surprise of everyone – ran an impressive campaign, which included pulling out the youth vote. Now those many Labour MPs who have scorned him will have to eat humble pie.

Labour is preparing its own Queen’s Speech, while Corbyn still thinks he could be Prime Minister in this Parliament.

Stranger things have happened.