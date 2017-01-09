From the deputy editor: 09.01.17

It is unlikely drivers will be welcoming the latest initiative to kill speed on Lancashire’s roads, as it can feel like traps are being set everywhere to catch the unsuspecting motorist.

But however much we like to complain – and however much the fines sting us in the wallet and points dent our pride-–if they save one life they are worth it.

There is no doubt that average speed cameras, more commonly seen on the motorway network, are effective.

Anyone who has sat in queues past motorway works can pay testament to their regulating of traffic speed.

They prevent the slowing down/speeding up habits of drivers past traditional fixed cameras, instead encouraging a steady speed over a longer distance.

The eight roads selected for the project across the county are all busy arteries and share in common a history of deaths, major accidents – traffic trauma and misery.

Both the Preston sites, Brockholes Brow and London Road, have seen fatalities in the past 12 months.

Two families will live with that grief and loss forever. Nobody wants more death and if average speed cameras work we should welcome them – and slow down.