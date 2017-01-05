From the deputy editor: 06.01.17

It seems only moments since thousands of us were experiencing Status Quo - many for the first time - at the atmospheric Symphony at the Tower in 2015.

Now, not only have we said goodbye to the Quo’s enigmatic Rick Parfitt, but he has also become the last headliner to actually play after news that the event has been forever cancelled.

The event, dogged by the logistics of managing bad weather and catastrophic mud, was nonetheless the flagship fundraiser on the St Catherine Hospice’s calendar over 21 years.

It seems a terrible shame to lose it but even the man who dreamed up the event in the first place - John Nickson - admits it was cursed by bad weather.

The sun only shone down twice through the two decades.

The Symphony attracted some big names and was always a much anticipated event despite the frustrating inevitability of torrential rain - even though it was theoretically prime summertime.

But that’s the Lancashire weather for you.

So it is now time for farewell and a thankyou to everybody involved over the years.

Priority must now go to supporting the hospice in as many ways as possible as it needs all of our help.