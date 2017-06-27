Corbyn underlines age divide

The rapturous reception received by Jeremy Corbyn at the Glastonbury Festival - it seemed to be almost on the scale of Beatlemania - must have caused Theresa May to shudder in her leopard-print shoes.

And his assertion Labour was ready for another general election at any time, drew even more excitement from the festival fans. There is little doubt Corbyn is flavour of the month with Britain’s youthful section of the electorate, which he tapped so successfully in the recent election. No British party leader had previously gone to Corbyn’s lengths to encourage young people to get themselves to the polling stations. This was largely because young people have, in the past, seemed reluctant to bother to vote and so candidates did not bother to spend time and money trying to woo them. But Corbyn showed it could be done - and although he lost the election, without the votes of teenagers, Labour’s result would have been far less impressive. Meanwhile, the Tories’ badly-managed and frankly incompetent campaign was not helped by the fact they succeeded in committing the elementary error of enraging the pensioners, who have always been regarded as the people most likely to vote on polling day. This was certainly a ‘Theresa in Blunderland’ election. Now the Tories must sort themselves out and, in future, not waste vast sums of money on outside so-called experts telling them how to do it with duff advice. Fortunately for them, even though for Corbyn another election cannot come soon enough, that is the last thing the electorate wants.

- The only thing surprising about the cyber attack on Parliament is it hasn’t happened earlier. The contents - sometimes juicy - of MPs’ emails plainly contain rich pickings for the cyber criminal fraternity. Let us hope the experts foil it and make the system at Westminster as secure as possible.

The trouble is, we are all, in a sense, vulnerable because the criminals often manage to keep one step ahead of the experts when they attempt their nefarious practices.

As with illicit love letters, MPs should be careful what they commit to print.