Opening date set for Morecambe trampoline park

We’re just a hop, skip and a Jump Rush away from the town’s first trampoline park.

Plans are springing into action for a new trampoline centre which is situated behind the Winter Gardens car park.

Jump Rush, the town's first trampoline park, will open in July.

The £2.5m trampoline development is a first for the district with the nearest of its kind being based in Preston.

Jump Rush will open from Monday July 24.

The new entertainment complex features more than 100 trampolines, including tumble tracks and wall beds, and incorporating 10 exciting zones, comprising:

*Ninja Zone

*Battle Beams

*Half Pipe

*Dodgeball

*Basketball

*Airbag

*Reaction Wall

*Traverse Wall

*Party Zone

*Bounce Zone

The centre also includes an on-site café; Mixt Kombo Kitchen, serving a selection of snacks, light bites and hot and cold drinks and has created in excess of 40 full and part-time jobs within the town.

The sessions available include a standard over 5s jumping session, an under 5s jumping session, a students only session, a teens only session and a disability-friendly session.

The park will also be offering parties as part of its product offering as well as corporate days for local companies within Lancashire and beyond.

The build-up to the public launch date on Monday 24th July will see a series of soft launch events and trial days, to ensure that all processes are ship-shape and ready for opening. T

he website www.jump-rush.com will open for bookings on Friday July 14 but party bookings are being taken in advance of this via contact@jump-rush.com or calling 01524 587 100.

Careful consideration has been given to a simplistic, safe and intuitive customer experience, in particular for those with children.

The park design ensures a 360 degree visibility of all jumping zones for supervising parents, baby changing in all toilet types, a varied menu for all tastes and ages and clearly-marked signage and instructions for those visiting for the first time.

There is also the industry-first addition of a free-of-charge dedicated under 5s mini soft-play area, to entertain little ones while older kids are jumping.

Solomon Reader, owner of Jump Rush said: “We are beyond proud to be bringing this exciting family attraction to the town of Morecambe.

“All around us we are seeing regeneration and investment in this beautiful seaside resort and it is great to be able to contribute. “The creation of over 40 jobs and the addition of a new tourist destination is great news for the town and we are looking forward to welcoming visitors to the park.”

Gavin Reader, brother of Solomon and joint-owner, said: “Our focus is on a fun, safe and social experience for all of our visitors. “All of the Jump Rush team have been part of a comprehensive and industry best-practice training programme, including specific trampoline monitoring training, customer service training and systems training.

“We are raring to go and can’t wait to see people enjoying themselves at Jump Rush.”