One Love gig ‘to go ahead’ despite London attack

The One Love benefit concert is to go ahead in Manchester, despite the latest terror attack in London.

The gig at Old Trafford cricket club on Sunday is to raise money for those affected by the Manchester arena bomb.

Greater Manchester Police said there would be additional security at the ground after the fatal attack in London on Saturday night.

GMP Assistant Chief Constable Garry Shewan said: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected, including the emergency services responding to the incident.”

People have been asked not to bring bags to the gig to speed up security searches.

Meanwhile Ariana Grande tweeted that she is ‘praying for London’ ahead of her appearance at Sunday’s concert.