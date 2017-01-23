Olympic champion to officially open new retirement flats in Lancaster

Former British Olympic champion Dame Mary Peters will be in Lancaster on Friday to mark the official opening of the new assisted living development, Williamson Court.

The event will be held at the McCarthy and Stone development on Greaves Road between 11am and 2.30pm and hosted by Dame Mary, who won the pentathlon gold medal at the 1972 Olympic Games.

Dame Mary will be giving a welcome speech to mark the official opening, and will then be on hand to meet and talk with guests about her experiences as an Olympian and sporting ambassador.

Retirees and their families are welcome to attend the event, when they can take a tour round the show apartments, guest suite and homeowners’ lounge.

The estates manager and McCarthy and Stone team will be on hand to answer questions about the development, and guests are invited to enjoy a buffet lunch prepared by the on-site chef.

Dame Mary said: “I am delighted to be invited to officially open Williamson Court. I have had the pleasure of visiting a number of McCarthy and Stone developments in the past, and each time it’s lovely to hear how the homeowners are enjoying their new surroundings and about the friendly communities that spring up naturally at each development.

“It will be a wonderful event, and I would encourage local retirees and their families to come down on the 27th January and join us for an exclusive tour and a chat.”

Williamson Court comprises a stylish collection of 54 one and two bedroom apartments for those aged 70 and over.

The assisted living development will offer homeowners domestic and personalised care packages that can be tailored to suit varying needs, with the added peace of mind that a trained estates team will be on hand 24 hours.

Fiona Brooks, regional sales and marketing director for McCarthy and Stone North West, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Dame Mary Peters to officially open Williamson Court and formally introduce the development to locals in the area.

“Dame Mary will take part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony along with some of our first reservists, and we will all be raising a glass to celebrate the official opening.

“We have enjoyed a lovely response to our new development in the town, and it’s already proved incredibly popular with local retirees.

“All of the apartments have been designed to offer future homeowners the very best in independent living, and with the opportunity to benefit from privacy when they need it, and companionship when they choose to.

“My advice to anyone interested in securing one of these remaining apartments would be to get in touch as soon as possible.”

To book your place at the event or for more information on assisted living in Lancaster, call 0800 201 4811, or visit www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk.