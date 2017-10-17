Office to office cycle ride for CRY in memory of Stevie Wiggins

Two Lancashire men have raised more than £2,000 for two great causes.

Chris Vaughan, of Forton, director of Approved Inspectors Ltd, cycled from Kendal to Shrewsbury, stopping off at branch offices with his friend Simon Mulholland.

Their challenge was to raise money for CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young), to hold a heart screening and for Severn Hospice, in Shrewsbury.

Simon, 44, of Fulwood, said: "The heart screenings are being funded through the Stevie Wiggins Memorial Fund.

“Stevie was a great friend who sadly died through an undiagnosed heart condition in 2005.

“The memorial fund has already screened more than 110 people and the next screening is due in May at Preston Grasshoppers for 100 people between the ages of 14 to 35.

“Chris is a team mate of mine at Hoppers Rollers cycling club, and he was raising money for Severn Hospice in Shrewsbury who had provided palliative care to an employee of Approved Inspectors Ltd of which Chris is a director.

“The ride started at the Kendal branch of Approved Inspectors Ltd and called in at each of their offices in Lancaster, Blackburn, Congleton and Shrewsbury.

“I think we would do something similar next year. With new offices opened in Yorkshire and Merseyside, a tour of the Approved Inspectors offices may take longer than a day if we choose a similar format.”