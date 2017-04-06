Woman raped after asking man for a cigarette

A woman was dragged into a car park and raped after she asked a man for a cigarette in Manchester.

A 44-year-old woman was walking to a shop along Chester Road at around 3.10am on Tuesday April, 4 when she saw a man smoking.

She asked for a cigarette but the man said he would only share it with her if she walked to Old Trafford Metrolink Station.

The pair walked together along Warwick Road when the man crossed the road and beckoned the woman into the car park at Warwick House.

When she refused, the man dragged her into the car park and raped her.

Officers have now released a CCTV of image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Detective Inspector Carl Gilbert of GMP’s Trafford Borough, said: “This petrifying attack has had a significant impact on this woman’s life which may take her a long time to recover from however, our team of specially trained officers are working closely with her to support her in that recovery.

“We have the best interests of the woman at the heart of everything we are doing in this investigation and I’m urging the public to help us in getting answers for her and bringing someone to justice for this horrific set of events.

“We’re following a number of lines of enquiry and have identified the man in the image as someone we want to speak to so if anyone recognises him or saw him in the area either before or after the incident, please get in touch.”

Anybody with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 851 of 04/04/17, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

- If you or someone you know has been raped or sexually assaulted, we encourage you not to suffer in silence and report it to the police, or a support agency so you can get the help and support available.

- You can call Greater Manchester Police on 101, or alternatively people can refer themselves to St Mary's Sexual Assault Referral Centre on 0161 276 6515, whether or not you want make a police report.

- St Mary's Sexual Assault Referral Centre in Manchester provides a comprehensive and coordinated forensic, counselling and medical aftercare service to anyone in Greater Manchester who has experienced rape or sexual assault. Services are available on a 24-hour basis and people can access them via Greater Manchester Police, or as a self-referral.

- Manchester Rape Crisis is a confidential support service run by women for women and girls who have been raped or sexually abused. Confidential helpline: 0161 273 4500. Black and Minority Ethnic helpline: 0161 273 4514.

- Survivors Manchester offers support and counselling for adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape, regardless of when the event happened. Contact 07919 246 267.