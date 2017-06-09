Wargames lovers have a new mecca

National miniature modeling retailer Warhammer has relocated to a new shop in Preston city centre.

The new 800 square foot store – which specialises in fantasy and science fiction models and wargames – has opened close to St George’s Shopping Centre’s Lune Street entrance.

Warhammer, which formerly occupied a unit in Miller Arcade for 25 years, has rebranded from Games Workshop and signed a new lease at St George’s.

The unit itself, on Lune Street, has benefited from a complete refit to optimise space and accommodate the store’s miniature fantasy and fantasy fiction models and novels.

The new branch also has an events space, which allows it to hold game workshops for gaming fanatics every Saturday.

Andrew Stringer, general manager of St George’s Shopping Centre, added: “This is fantastic news for St George’s Shopping Centre, as another national brand commits to a presence in the centre.

“It’s another positive sign that as a city we are attracting quality retailers and is a welcome addition.”

Managed by Phil Ingham, Warhammer is a mecca for wargames and modelling enthusiasts.

It is busy every day, and its regular workshops pack out the store. After its official opening, fans were quick to respond on social media.

One said: “Awesome looking new store! Cannot wait to come and check it out!”

Another said: “Wow, very swish. Looking forward to having a look-see “

“Awesome new shop, staff are great and really helpful,” said another.