Tube station closed amid reports of 'explosion' in London

Emergency services were called to a London Underground station after reports of an explosion on a train.



Pictures appeared to show an explosion in a bucket towards the rear of a train.

The incident occurred at Parsons Green Tube station on Friday morning.

A metro.co.uk reporter said passengers suffered facial burns.

The Metropolitan Police said: "We are aware of an incident atParsons Green Tube station. Officers are in attendance."

British Transport Police said: "We're aware of an incident atParsons Green station. Officers are at the scene. The station is closed."

Transport for London said it is "investigating an incident at Parsons Green" and urged customers travelling between Wimbledon and Earls Court to use alternative routes.

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We are on scene alongside the Metropolitan Police at Parsons Green."

London Fire Brigade said they were called to the incident at 8.21am on Friday.