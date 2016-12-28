These are the most expensive places in the UK to spend New Year's Eve 2016

Edinburgh is the most expensive destination in the UK for New Year's this year, according to a survey.

Carried out by Cheaprooms.co.uk, the research compared the cost of hotels across 20 popular UK cities for the night of December 31, 2016.

Only centrally located hotels rated at least three stars were included. In Liverpool, a New Year's Eve reveller will have to spend £219 for the cheapest available double room on New Year's Eve, making it the priciest of all English cities included in the survey.

According to Paul Joseph, from Cheaprooms.co.uk, a contributing factor towards these high rates is that the city is scheduled to host a high-profile football match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield on the same night.

With thousands of fans arriving in Liverpool to attend the game, many of whom will remain in the city to enjoy its New Year's Eve festivities, hotels have responded to this increased demand by significantly raising their prices.

Taking the entire UK into account, Liverpool ranks second in the list of most expensive cities to stay on New Year's Eve.

Top of the pile is the Scottish capital of Edinburgh, where visitors will have to spend over £300 for a room.

Out of all cities considered in the survey, Edinburgh remains the only one to have virtually sold out of hotel availability at time of writing.

Completing the survey's top three is Bath (£204), with London (£194) ranking as the 4th priciest city in the UK for New Year's Eve accommodation.

The least expensive destination in the UK is Aberdeen, where you can find a room for less than £60 for the big night.

These are the 10 most expensive destinations in the UK for New Year's Eve 2016. The rates shown alongside reflect the price for the cheapest available double room.

1. Edinburgh £327

2. Liverpool £219

3. Bath £204

4. London £194

5. York £180

6. Brighton £179

7. Manchester £175

8. Norwich £150

9. Newcastle £150

10. Cardiff £149