Sam scoops £25k lottery using parents’ postcode

Lucky Sam McKay’s address won her £25,000 on the People’s Postcode Lottery, and she doesn’t even live there.

The 31-year-old was one of three women to scoop a cash windfall weeks after she moved house.

Neighbours Elaine Adamson and Linda Traynor also netted the same six-figure sum when their postcode in Seven Acres, Bamber Bridge was drawn out as a Street Prize winner.

But Sam, who moved to a new home with partner Stefan recently, admitted: “I signed up to play at my parents’ address, so I’ll have to buy them a present to thank them.

“This has been a massive shock. But it’s come at the perfect time. We need a new kitchen and my car just failed its MOT, so I might be shopping soon. Now we’ve moved I’ve signed up with another ticket for our new postcode.”

Fellow winner Elaine, 53, was equally delighted with her win. “I’ve been knocked sideways,” she said. “I signed up to support charities and never thought I’d actually win.”

Elaine is looking forward to a good Christmas with her win and has two children and two grandchildren to spoil.

“It just makes life so much easier,” she said.

Linda, 63, was the third lady to be surprised by the Postcode Lottery team and knows exactly how she’ll spend her £25,000.

“I’ve wanted an Aga for a long time so I think I’ll treat myself,” she said. “My daughter has one and now I can get one too.”

Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £154 million to date for over 2,000 good causes. Lottery Ambassador, Judie McCourt, said: “I loved meeting the three ladies today and presenting them with their cheques. I hope they all enjoy spending their winnings.”