Police appeal over school damage

Police have appealed for information about these men regarding criminal damage to a school in Preston.

The damage occurred recently at Sir Tom Finney Community High School on Ribbleton Hall Drive, Preston, and the cost of repairs has been described as "significant".

Information is required about the identity of these men

Over the past week there have been numerous incidents of vandalism on the school grounds including holes being cut in a poly tunnel, greenhouse glass being smashed and concrete poured inside a shed.

Taps had also been left running overnight in acts of deliberate vandalism.

The Sir Tom Finney Community is a high school that caters for a wide range of diverse special educational needs, learning difficulties and disabilities, and prides itself on its range of horticulture and enterprise education.

Any information regarding this please contact PC Canavan on 4038@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting SA1709188 or alternatively contact crime stoppers on 0800 555 111 to pass information anonymously.