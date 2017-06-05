Peter Sallis, the voice of Wallace and Gromit, dies aged 96

Last of the Summer Wine actor Peter Sallis, who was also famous as the voice of Wallace in Wallace and Gromit, has died aged 96, his agents have announced.

Jonathan Altaras Associates released a statement saying: "It is with sadness that we announce that our client Peter Sallis died peacefully, with his family by his side, at Denville Hall on Friday, June 2."

File photo dated 20/12/1989 of 9 of the cast of Last of the Summer Wine in the Christmas special.

Mr Sallis became a household name in the UK as mild-mannered Norman Clegg in the comedy Last Of The Summer Wine, Britain's longest-running sitcom.

But his role playing loveable inventor Wallace in Nick Park's animated films made his voice known around the world.

File photo dated 28/6/1983 of stars of the BBC long running comedy "Last of the Summer Wine" (L-R) Peter Sallis (Clegg) Brian Wilde (Foggy) and Bill Owen (Compo) on set.