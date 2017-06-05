Jo Cox memorial events total tops 110,000

The number of events being held in memory of murdered Labour MP Jo Cox has topped 110,000, her husband has revealed.

Brendan Cox said people will join street parties and other events across the country over the so-called Great Get Together over the weekend of June 16-18, a year after the Batley and Spen MP's death.

He said the aim was to bring communities together, something Jo Cox worked hard to achieve.

Speaking at the annual conference of the GMB union in Plymouth, he said: "The idea is to celebrate what we have in common because we spend a lot of time focusing on areas where we disagree.

"I hope this will be a long-term project. It is the most important thing for Jo's legacy."

Mr Cox added: "As we have seen in the past few days, our values are under attack with an intensity I have never experienced."

He said Islamic fascism distorted Islam and white nationalist fascism distorted the UK.

Mr Cox accepted a posthumous award on behalf of his wife, who was an active member of the GMB.